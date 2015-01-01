|
Zhang Y. PeerJ Comput. Sci. 2023; 9: e1426.
(Copyright © 2023, PeerJ)
37346547
REASON: Pedestrian recognition has great practical value and is a vital step toward applying path planning and intelligent obstacle avoidance in autonomous driving. In recent years, laser radar has played an essential role in pedestrian detection and recognition in unmanned driving. More accurate high spatial dimension and high-resolution data could be obtained by building a three-dimensional point cloud. However, the point cloud data collected by laser radar is often massive and contains a lot of redundancy, which is not conducive to transmission and storage. So, the processing speed grows slow when the original point cloud data is used for recognition. On the other hand, the compression processing of many laser radar point clouds could save computing power and speed up the recognition processing.
Boundary extraction; Driverless; Pedestrian identification; Point cloud data compression