Abstract

With the rapid development of the automobile industry, the comfort of the cockpit has become the standard for judging the quality of the car. People have also put forward higher requirements for cockpit comfort. In the process of driving, the cockpit environment will constantly change, and the comfort will also change. When the comprehensive comfort level of the cockpit decreases and the occupants feel uncomfortable, the cockpit comfort should be adjusted. In this article, a cockpit comfort evaluation model is established to realize the evaluation of cockpit comfort. In addition, we elaborate the theory of optimal state distance, where the numerical magnitude of the optimal state distance is used to reflect the extent to which an indicator deviates from its optimal state. Also, a cockpit optimal adjustment strategy identification model is established based on the theory, which can obtain the optimal adjustment strategy in a certain cockpit operating environment, facilitate the timely adjustment of the corresponding actuator, and realize the dynamic monitoring and adjustment of cockpit comfort. This project provides a reference direction for cockpit comfort adjustment, which is of great significance for future research and development of automotive cockpit comfort.

Language: en