Abstract

The current study reports on survey results of 10 participants responsible for assessing the risk of recidivism of sex offenders on a police sex offender register. The survey aimed to gather the insights of police officers currently utilising a dynamic risk assessment tool, the 'SHARP'. The SHARP includes four risk factors and one protective factor frequently associated with sexual recidivism: Sexual deviance, History of supervision violation, Antisocial orientation, Risky environment and Protective factors. The research combined quantitative and qualitative responses to ascertain police officers' perceptions of a sex offender register and the SHARP. Participants were satisfied with the use of the SHARP, including their ability to code factors such as sexual deviance. Qualitative results revealed favourable attitudes towards the SHARP, especially around the SHARP's usefulness as improved by the inclusion of dynamic risk factors. This research provides direct insights into police perceptions of the register and SHARP risk assessment tool.

Language: en