SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gower M, Morgan F, Saunders J. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2023; 30(3): 249-270.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13218719.2021.2006098

PMID

37346060

PMCID

PMC10281423

Abstract

There is an over-representation of Aboriginal/Indigenous people in the criminal justice systems of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, with offences committed by male and female Aboriginal prisoners predominantly involving physical violence against a person. Risk assessment tools used have not been developed for Aboriginal people, and validations have produced varied results. The current study focused on violent offenders and investigated the differences between four demographic groups - Aboriginal females (AF), non-Aboriginal females (NAF), Aboriginal males (AM) and non-Aboriginal males (NAM) - on the Level of Service/Risk, Need, Responsivity (LS/RNR) and Violence Risk Scale (VRS; including Screening Version, VRS-SV). Significant differences were evident between all groups; however, there were limited differences between AF and NAF with differences on the VRS-SV primarily due to static factors. Aboriginality did not appear to elevate risk for violent females. The limitations of the study are discussed plus the recommendations for future research.


Language: en

Keywords

gender differences; risk assessment; violent offenders; Aboriginal offenders; over-representation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print