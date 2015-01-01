Abstract

Suicide is the culmination of the interaction of a number of factors with the critical component being distress. The contribution of mental illness as a vulnerability factor in an individual case of suicide by a prisoner may be significant, marginal or non-existent. Because of the high prevalence in prison populations of all risk factors for suicide, relying solely on those factors is of little use in elaborating the risk of suicide for a given prisoner. Whilst a current mental illness or past history of a suicide attempt are two factors that appear to be strongly associated with completed suicide, no screening or risk assessment tool has any proven efficacy in predicting suicide in prison populations. The stress-vulnerability model offers a more sophisticated and comprehensive assessment and also informs a more individualised needs-based management of the risk of suicide with an emphasis on detecting and responding to a prisoner's distress.

