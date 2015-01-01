|
Citation
|
Kim C, Dusing GJ, Nielsen A, MacMaster FP, Rittenbach K, Allin S, O'Campo P, Penney TL, Hamilton HA, Kirst M, Chum A. Psychol. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37345465
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Recreational cannabis policies are being considered in many jurisdictions internationally. Given that cannabis use is more prevalent among people with depression, legalisation may lead to more adverse events in this population. Cannabis legalisation in Canada included the legalisation of flower and herbs (phase 1) in October 2018, and the deregulation of cannabis edibles one year later (phase 2). This study investigated disparities in cannabis-related emergency department (ED) visits in depressed and non-depressed individuals in each phase.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; emergency department; cannabis; depression; Acute care; cannabis legalisation