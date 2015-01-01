Abstract

BACKGROUND: The association of traumatic experiences with problematic alcohol use has been described, but data on possible mediation effects of mental distress are sparse. We examined whether mental ill-health mediated the association between trauma exposure across the lifespan and alcohol use.



METHOD: We analysed cross-sectional data from a sample of rape-exposed and non-rape-exposed women, living in KwaZulu-Natal, with self-reported data on alcohol misuse (AUDIT-C cut-off ≥ 3) and exposure to childhood maltreatment (CM), intimate partner violence (IPV), non-partner sexual violence (NPSV), other traumatic events, and mental ill-health. Logistic regression and multiple mediation models were used to test the mediation effects of symptoms of depression and PTSS on the association between abuse/trauma and alcohol misuse.



RESULTS: Of 1615 women, 31% (n = 498) reported alcohol misuse. Exposure to any CM (adjusted odds ratio (aOR): 1.59, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.27-1.99), as well as to sexual, physical and emotional CM, were independently associated with alcohol misuse. Lifetime exposure to any IPV (aOR:2.01, 95%CI:1.59-2.54), as well as to physical, emotional and economic IPV, NPSV (aOR: 1.75, 95%CI: 1.32-2.33), and other trauma (aOR:2.08, 95%CI:1.62-2.66), was associated with alcohol misuse. Exposure to an increasing number of abuse types, and other traumatic events, was independently associated with alcohol misuse. PTSS partially mediated the associations of CM, IPV, NPSV and other trauma exposures with alcohol misuse (ps ≤ 0.04 for indirect effects), but depression symptoms did not.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the need for trauma-informed interventions to address alcohol misuse that are tailored to the needs of women who have experienced violence.

