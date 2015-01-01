Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the self-reported drink and drug driving behaviors of a sample of young drivers from Queensland (Australia) holding a learner license (N = 162, 27%), provisional 1 (P1) license (N = 251, 41.8%), or provisional 2 (P2) license (N = 188, 31.3%), as well as motorists' corresponding perceptions about the likelihood of apprehension and their future intentions to offend.



METHODS: The study involved 601 drivers aged between 16 and 24 years (302 males, 50.2% and 296 females, 49.3%) who all completed an online survey.



RESULTS: Almost half the sample acknowledged engaging in drink and/or drug driving behaviors in the previous 12 months (N = 264, 44%), with a total of 773 drink driving and 8842 drug driving events reported. Offending was more common among P2 drivers (62% reported at least once), and least common among learner drivers (25% reported at least once). When predicting future drink driving and drug driving intentions, lower certainty of apprehension and greater past offending both emerged as significant predictors.



CONCLUSIONS: Young drivers may benefit from reminders throughout the GDL process regarding the laws and risks associated with impaired driving. Greater policing resources for drug and alcohol testing may be needed for young drivers, to establish a high certainty of apprehension, as early as possible in their driving experience.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Law enforcement



Language: en