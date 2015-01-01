|
Mills L, Freeman J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37345915
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the self-reported drink and drug driving behaviors of a sample of young drivers from Queensland (Australia) holding a learner license (N = 162, 27%), provisional 1 (P1) license (N = 251, 41.8%), or provisional 2 (P2) license (N = 188, 31.3%), as well as motorists' corresponding perceptions about the likelihood of apprehension and their future intentions to offend.
Language: en
Young drivers; drug driving; apprehension perceptions; drink driving