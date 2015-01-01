|
Citation
|
Onelcin P, Alver Y. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37345971
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Surrogate safety measures provide information about the safety of traffic facilities without waiting for crashes to occur. Most studies related to surrogate safety measures were performed at intersections. Traffic accident statistics show that sideswipe crashes have a considerable percentage of all crashes. Sideswipe crashes arising from lane-change conflicts are highly probable at weaving segments. This study focuses on lane-change conflicts at weaving segments and proposes a new index.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
image processing; lane-change conflicts; risk index; surrogate safety measures; Weaving segments