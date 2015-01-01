SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nomamiukor FO, Wisco BE. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231181045

37345426

This study examined how the #MeToo movement, and backlash against it (#HimToo), influence rape myth acceptance (RMA) and negative affect among female sexual trauma survivors and controls. We randomly assigned college women (N  =  389) to three social media conditions that either promoted RMA (#HimToo), challenged RMA (#MeToo), or did not address rape myths (general social media (GSM)). The findings demonstrated that women in the #HimToo condition reported more RMA, whereas women in the #MeToo and GSM conditions reported less negative affect. The results highlight that the way we talk about rape on social media influences momentary affect and RMA.


social media; sexual assault; MeToo; rape myth acceptance; sexual trauma

