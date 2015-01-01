|
Citation
Boehme HM, Kaminski RJ, Mulrooney T, Brown RA, Malhotra R. Violence Vict. 2023; 38(3): 435-456.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37348956
Abstract
While there is substantial public health literature that documents the negative impacts of living in "food deserts" (e.g., obesity and diabetes), little is known regarding whether living in a food desert is associated with increased criminal victimization. With the block group as the unit of analysis, the present study examines whether there is a relationship between food deserts and elevated crime counts, and whether this relationship varies by racial composition.
Language: en
Keywords
public health; violence; disadvantage; food deserts; place and violence