Boehme HM, Kaminski RJ, Mulrooney T, Brown RA, Malhotra R. Violence Vict. 2023; 38(3): 435-456.

(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-2022-0007

37348956

While there is substantial public health literature that documents the negative impacts of living in "food deserts" (e.g., obesity and diabetes), little is known regarding whether living in a food desert is associated with increased criminal victimization. With the block group as the unit of analysis, the present study examines whether there is a relationship between food deserts and elevated crime counts, and whether this relationship varies by racial composition.

RESULTS from multiple count models suggest that living in a food desert is not associated with higher levels of violent or property crime. But multiplicative models interacting percent Black with food deserts revealed statistically significant associations with violent crime but not property crime. Alternatively, multiplicative models interacting percent White with food deserts revealed statistically significant associational reductions in violent crimes. Several policy and research implications are discussed.


public health; violence; disadvantage; food deserts; place and violence

