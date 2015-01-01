Abstract

Sexual assault (SA) is a serious challenge faced by the U.S. military. Participants in this study included men and women who volunteered in response to a call for survivors of SA. Participants included active duty and reserve U.S. Air Force (USAF) members, spouses of service members, or civilian employees for the USAF (beneficiaries). The primary research question was, "if you could design the perfect response system to support survivors, what would be included in this system?" The research team conducted in-depth interviews with nine survivors. Next, 82 survivors completed a survey agreeing or disagreeing with strategies identified by interview participants to improve services for survivors and offered additional suggestions. Analysis revealed survivor recommendations to improve SA services.

