Abstract

Sexual harassment (SH) is an uprising problem worldwide, especially in Egypt. This study aims to determine the magnitude, patterns, and circumstances of SH among female students at Suez Canal University. A cross-sectional study was conducted on a representative female student sample (N = 644) from all the faculties using a self-administered anonymous questionnaire. The high prevalence of SH among college students in this study could be a consequence of the absence of knowledge about the legal framework. It mostly happened at all times of the day and night in the streets, and the least amount happened on the campus. Most of the harassers were younger than 20 years old and strangers. The majority of harassed females and surrounding people displayed negative reactions. None of the harassed females notified the authorities. The majority blamed men, and half claimed the SH act was due to the absence of religious principles. Moreover, the ignorance of the majority is with Egyptian law against SH. Both psychological and social impacts are significantly experienced by the harassed females. Thus, it is urgent to establish an institutional program (e.g., psycho-educative sessions during classes and peer training) or national awareness campaigns. Such programs and trainings aim to increase the awareness of students about the SH legal framework and how to deal with such acts, either as a victim or a witness, and how to provide the needed psychological assistance.

