Citation
Hancock KP, Daigle LE. Violence Vict. 2023; 38(3): 307-327.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37348962
Abstract
Research on polyvictimization (i.e., experiencing multiple types of victimization) suggests that its effects are diverse and may be more severe than the effects of single-type victimization. Few studies have focused on polyvictimization among college students and how its experience may shape academic life. Thus, this study examines how polyvictimization (i.e., sexual, violent, and stalking-in the last 12 months) among college students relates to academic performance. Participants (N = 67,972) were drawn from the Spring 2019 administration of the American College Health Association's National College Health Assessment II.
Keywords
mental health; victimization; substance use; physical health; academics; GPA