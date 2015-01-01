SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hancock KP, Daigle LE. Violence Vict. 2023; 38(3): 307-327.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2021-0053

PMID

37348962

Abstract

Research on polyvictimization (i.e., experiencing multiple types of victimization) suggests that its effects are diverse and may be more severe than the effects of single-type victimization. Few studies have focused on polyvictimization among college students and how its experience may shape academic life. Thus, this study examines how polyvictimization (i.e., sexual, violent, and stalking-in the last 12 months) among college students relates to academic performance. Participants (N = 67,972) were drawn from the Spring 2019 administration of the American College Health Association's National College Health Assessment II.

FINDINGS show that polyvictims' grade point averages are lower than nonpolyvictims and polyvictims have higher odds of having their academic performance suffer connected to a variety of factors (mental health, physical health, and substance use). Students who experienced three types of victimization (compared to fewer) had the highest odds of having their academic performance harmed. These findings suggest extra attention be paid to polyvictimization as it relates to factors that shape academic performance.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; victimization; substance use; physical health; academics; GPA

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print