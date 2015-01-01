Abstract

Research on polyvictimization (i.e., experiencing multiple types of victimization) suggests that its effects are diverse and may be more severe than the effects of single-type victimization. Few studies have focused on polyvictimization among college students and how its experience may shape academic life. Thus, this study examines how polyvictimization (i.e., sexual, violent, and stalking-in the last 12 months) among college students relates to academic performance. Participants (N = 67,972) were drawn from the Spring 2019 administration of the American College Health Association's National College Health Assessment II.



FINDINGS show that polyvictims' grade point averages are lower than nonpolyvictims and polyvictims have higher odds of having their academic performance suffer connected to a variety of factors (mental health, physical health, and substance use). Students who experienced three types of victimization (compared to fewer) had the highest odds of having their academic performance harmed. These findings suggest extra attention be paid to polyvictimization as it relates to factors that shape academic performance.

