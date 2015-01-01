Abstract

RESEARCH QUESTION/OBJECTIVE: In the US, child fatalities in hot cars [i.e., pediatric vehicular heatstroke (PVH)] occur on average once every 10 days. Despite national campaigns and recurring media attention, there has been little change in the rate of PVH deaths annually. The objective of this study was to characterize caregivers' beliefs, behaviors, and attitudes related to PVH risk factors and potential mitigating technologies.



METHODS/DATA SOURCES: We conducted a national survey of US caregivers to: (1) determine caregivers' perceptions of PVH risk for children in their care, as well as their thoughts about adopting risk mitigating technologies, (2) characterize scenarios in which caregivers intentionally leave children unattended in vehicles, and (3) assess caregiver awareness of national PVH campaigns. We used a variety of question formats (select all that apply, multiple choice, free response). Data were analyzed data using descriptive statistics and caregiver responses related to PVH event behaviors were compared across selected demographic characteristics using chi-square tests.



RESULTS: Exactly 1,500 caregivers completed the survey; 60% were female and 60% were non-Hispanic White. Most, or 88%, of our respondents reported they do not leave their child(ren) alone in vehicles for any amount of time. However, there were differences in who engages in this behavior by caregivers' gender, education, income, and number of children. Few, or 12%, believed they were at any risk for having a child overheat in a vehicle, and most caregivers described negative and/or judgmental views of those who were at-risk. Nearly all participants indicated it was important that caregivers receive education about PVH (95%), and the majority, or 90%, responded they would be willing to adopt risk mitigating technology themselves, many believing they and others would be perceived as better caregivers if they did so.



SIGNIFICANCE OF RESULTS: This is the first nationally representative study to the authors' knowledge that characterizes caregivers' attitudes, behaviors, and perceived risk of PVH, along with their willingness to adopt mitigating technologies. Our dissonant finding that caregivers view those who may be at risk for PVH negatively while simultaneously viewing those who adopt risk mitigating strategies positively provides stakeholders with unique insight for future efforts. Specifically, messaging utilizing themes of positive caregiving might be more effective at increasing caregivers' adoption than threat-based campaigns focused on communicating risk. Additionally, our findings of demographic differences in behaviors related to PVH are a helpful first step to inform the development of tailored interventions (e.g., public messaging) and potential risk mitigating technologies that may be more likely to be widely adopted.

