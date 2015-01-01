SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Balzarotti S, Abati D, Biassoni F. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 190: e107177.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.aap.2023.107177

PMID

37352614

Abstract

High levels of trait driving anger have been linked to aberrant driving behavior and higher proneness to be involved in a car crash. In the present study, we assessed the psychometric properties of the Italian adaptation of the Driving Anger Scale (DAS) in a large (>2000; 72% males) sample of Italian drivers examining measurement invariance across gender and age. Also, we examined whether the association between trait driving anger and aberrant driving behavior is mediated by a maladaptive form of cognitive emotion regulation, namely blaming others. The results showed that the six-factor structure of the DAS was overall confirmed with a few variations compared to the original scale. Weak measurement invariance was supported across gender and age, while strong and strict invariance were partially confirmed. Finally, the tendency to cope with negative events by blaming others mediated the association between driving anger and aberrant driving behavior in the male but not in the female sample. For both men and women, however, blaming others was positively associated with violations. Thus, attributions of blame to others could be targeted by clinical interventions for high-anger drivers and driver education courses in the attempt to reduce aberrant driving behavior and improve road safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Aberrant driving behavior; Blaming others; Driving anger; Factorial structure; Measurement invariance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print