Abstract

BACKGROUND: Military aircrew frequently report cervico-thoracic pain and injury. The relationship between risk factors and future pain episodes is, however, uncertain. The aim of this study was to identify risk factors for cervico-thoracic pain and to determine the 1-yr cumulative incidence of such pain.



METHODS: A total of 47 Swedish aircrew (fighter and helicopter pilots and rear crew) without pain in the cervico-thoracic region were surveyed about work-related and personal factors and pain prevalence using the Musculoskeletal Screening Protocol questionnaire. They also performed tests of movement control, active cervical range of motion, and isometric neck muscle strength and endurance. Aircrew were followed for a year with questionnaires. Logistic regressions were used to identify potential risk factors for future cervico-thoracic pain.



RESULTS: Previous cervico-thoracic pain (OR: 22.39, CI: 1.79-280.63), lower cervical flexion range of motion (OR: 0.78, CI: 0.64-0.96), and lower neck flexor muscular endurance (OR: 0.91, CI: 0.83-0.99) were identified as risk factors for reporting cervico-thoracic pain. At follow-up, 23.4% (CI: 13.6-37.2) had reported cervico-thoracic pain during the 12-mo follow-up period.



DISCUSSION: The Musculoskeletal Screening Protocol can identify risk factors for cervico-thoracic pain. The link between cervico-thoracic pain and previous pain, as well as lower performance of neck range of motion and muscular endurance, highlights the need for primary and secondary preventive action. The findings from this study can facilitate the development of such pain prevention programs for aircrew.Tegern M, Aasa U, Larsson H. A prospective cohort study on risk factors for cervico-thoracic pain in military aircrew. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2023; 94(7):500-507.

