SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guo Y, Kim S, Warren E, Yang YC, Lakamana S, Sarker A. AMIA Jt. Summits Transl. Sci. Proc. 2023; 2023: 254-260.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Informatics Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37351791

PMCID

PMC10283132

Abstract

Social media platforms are increasingly being used by intimate partner violence (IPV) victims to share experiences and seek support. If such information is automatically curated, it may be possible to conduct social media based surveillance and even design interventions over such platforms. In this paper, we describe the development of a supervised classification system that automatically characterizes IPV-related posts on the social network Reddit. We collected data from four IPV-related subreddits and manually annotated the data to indicate whether a post is a self-report of IPV or not. Using the annotated data (N=289), we trained, evaluated, and compared supervised machine learning systems. A transformer-based classifier, RoBERTa, obtained the best classification performance with overall accuracy of 78% and IPV-self-report class

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print