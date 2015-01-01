Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) involves physical, emotional, and sexual harm to the survivor. To characterize the relationship between mental health and IPV, we utilized electronic health records (EHR) data from IBM Explorys. Focusing on 15 mental health conditions and IPV, we queried cohorts of patients with these conditions to discover additional medical terms, including symptoms, findings, and diagnoses that are prevalent in these cohorts. We then systematically assessed the (i) direct association (co-occurrence, i.e., relative prevalence of a medical term in a cohort compared to the background population) and (ii) indirect association (the similarity between co-occurrence profiles) between all pairs of these mental health conditions. Our results showed that direct and indirect measures of association provide complementary insights into the relationship between pairs of conditions. Using this framework, we discovered several patterns of association among 16 different mental health related conditions.

