Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ketamine is most easily and inexpensively administered by the oral route and in racemic form. Oral racemic ketamine may be an important approach to the emergency management of suicide risk in clinical settings, especially in third world countries, that have a limited range of available healthcare resources.



METHODS: In a prospective, uncontrolled, open-label investigation, we studied 30 severely depressed inpatients who consented to participate in a pilot hospital service offering ketamine for management of high suicide risk. Patients sipped a solution of racemic ketamine (150 mg) across 10-15 min in 3 alternate day sessions. Patients were assessed using the Modified Scale for Suicidal Ideation (MSSI), Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), and Clinical Global Improvement-Severity (CGI-S) scale at baseline and 1 day after the last ketamine session.



RESULTS: There was statistically and clinically significant improvement on all outcomes. Mean (standard deviation) MSSI scores dropped from 25.1(1.8) to 17.3(5.6), MADRS scores from 28.8(3.4) to 21.9(3.6), and CGI-S scores from 6.0(0.2) to 3.6(0.9). At endpoint, MSSI scores had dropped from severe to low or mild-to-moderate in 67% of patients. The 90 ketamine sessions were uneventful; the treatment was well tolerated and no patient dropped out.



CONCLUSION: Oral racemic ketamine may be a useful and potentially life-saving approach to the emergency management of severely depressed patients at high risk of suicide.

