Hwang IT, Chen YC, Armitage CJ, Hsu CY, Chang SS. BJPsych Open 2023; 9(4): e115.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
37350424
BACKGROUND: Individuals who self-harm have increased suicide rates. Brief interventions are associated with reduced repeated suicide attempts. However, very few previous studies investigated the acceptability of brief interventions before implementing new trials. AIMS: We aimed to explore the perceptions of individuals who self-harm toward a brief intervention, the Chinese version of the volitional help sheet (VHS-C), which encourages people to link a critical situation with an appropriate response.
suicide; self-harm; acceptability; Brief intervention; patient perspective