Janowski R, Green O, Shenderovich Y, Stern D, Clements L, Wamoyi J, Wambura M, Lachman JM, Melendez-Torres GJ, Gardner F, Baerecke L, Te Winkel E, Booij A, Setton O, Tsoanyane S, Mjwara S, Christine L, Ornellas A, Chetty N, Klapwijk J, Awah I, Manjengenja N, Sokoine K, Majikata S, Cluver LD. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1224.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37353844
BACKGROUND: Violence against adolescents is a universal reality, with severe individual and societal costs. There is a critical need for scalable and effective violence prevention strategies such as parenting programmes, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where rates of maltreatment are highest. Digital interventions may be a scalable and cost-effective alternative to in-person delivery, yet maximising caregiver engagement is a substantial challenge. This trial employs a cluster randomised factorial experiment and a novel mixed-methods analytic approach to assess the effectiveness, cost-effectiveness, and feasibility of intervention components designed to optimise engagement in an open-source parenting app, ParentApp for Teens. The app is based on the evidence-based Parenting for Lifelong Health for Teens programme, developed collaboratively by academic institutions in the Global South and North, the WHO, and UNICEF.
Language: en
Parenting; Digital intervention; Engagement; Factorial experiment; Low- and middle-income countries; Multiphase optimisation strategy (MOST); Optimisation