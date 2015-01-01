|
Citation
|
Tsai SJ, Cheng CM, Chang WH, Bai YM, Hsu JW, Huang KL, Su TP, Chen TJ, Chen MH. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37350338
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Evidence suggests a familial coaggregation of major psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression (MDD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Those disorders are further related to suicide and accidental death. However, whether death by suicide may coaggregate with accidental death and major psychiatric disorders within families remains unclear. AIMS: To clarify the familial coaggregation of deaths by suicide with accidental death and five major psychiatric disorders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Taiwan; accidental death; familial coaggregation; major psychiatric disorders