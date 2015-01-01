SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jude G, Slingsby B, Cassese JA, Schroeder C, Moore J, Barron C. Clin. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00099228231182780

PMID

37350029

Abstract

Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality for infants. Determining when to pursue a complete physical abuse evaluation can be difficult, especially for nonspecific findings or when a child appears clinically well. This retrospective study of 7 cases sought to describe the presentation, evaluation, and diagnoses for infants with abnormal subdural collections identified on cranial ultrasound for macrocephaly, and to determine how frequently AHT is diagnosed. The results of this study showed that while each patient presented due to asymptomatic macrocephaly, the extent of the workup varied greatly. In addition, no infants had suspicious injuries for abuse during the initial evaluation or the year following. In summary, among the 7 patients seen for asymptomatic macrocephaly with possible subdural hemorrhage, there were very inconsistent child abuse workups. There needs to be a standardized clinical guideline for this specific patient population involving a child abuse pediatric evaluation.


Language: en

Keywords

abusive head trauma; child abuse evaluation; cranial ultrasound; macrocephaly; subdural hemorrhage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print