Background Football [soccer] is a highly competitive sport, and participants can experience various contact and non-contact sports injuries in the sporting process. In any elite sport, screening players using different scientific tools is an important injury prevention strategy. The Y- Balance test (YBT) was found to be a predictive tool for non-contact injury. However, the use of criteria from these tests to predict injuries has not been substantiated and should be further investigated.



PURPOSE The aim of this study was to determine the predictors for injury among athletes using baseline YBT, number of matches, and minutes of physical activity; the cutoff scores for predictors of injury, including baseline YBT, number of matches, and minutes of physical activity; and the clinical prediction rules for predicting injury in this population.



METHODS A total of 39 young student football players were included in this study. The mean age was 20.28 years, and the mean body mass index (BMI) was 23.83 kg/m(2). A baseline assessment of the participant's characteristics was taken and each participant performed the YBT once before starting the league. After the university league football players had finished their tournament, we asked them questions related to non-contact injuries.



RESULTS The results showed that the prevalence of injury was 17.95% among this population. An increase in the YBT score was significantly associated with a decrease in the odds of having an injury [odds ratio (OR) 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.94 (0.88, 0.99), p = 0.047). In addition, the number of matches was significantly associated with an increase in the odds of having an injury p = 0.012. However, the minutes of physical activity were not statistically significant p = 0.065. The highest Youden index was ≤97.89, with a sensitivity of 87.50% and specificity of 71.43%, for the posterior medial reach and ≤92.88, with a sensitivity of 90.62% and specificity of 57.14%, for the posterior lateral reach. The clinical prediction rule was an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.88.



CONCLUSIONS The results of the study provide evidence for the potential utility of the YBT as a predictor tool for evaluating non-contact injuries in university league football players. By identifying players with lower YBT scores who were at higher risk for injury, targeted interventions could be implemented to address functional movement deficits and potentially reduce injury risk.

