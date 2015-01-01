Abstract

Personal mobility vehicles have become popular worldwide. Among them, electric scooters have positioned themselves as a habitual alternative means of transport However, despite their advantages, since these are devices, it should not be borne in mind that in some polluting, easy to use and countries they are has observed an au- very affordable1,2. significant increase in deaths and hospitalizations in the adult population related to its use3. Electric scooters can reach high speeds and, added to the poor protection of the users, makes them very vulnerable in falls, and traumatic injuries to the extremities and head injuries (TBI) are frequent. 4.5. Although a priori they are devices for adults, from our emergency service (ED) we have the impression that these accidents have also increased in children. The objective of this study is to compare the number and clinical-epidemiological characteristics of patients who consulted in a pediatric ED for TBI associated with the use of scooters between the period before and after its generalization. [English translation by Google Translate]



===



Los vehículos de movilidad perso- nal se han popularizado a nivel mun- dial. Entre ellos, los patinetes eléctri- cos se han posicionado como un medio de transporte alternativo habi- Sin embargo, pese a sus ventajas, tual al tratarse de dispositivos no hay que tener presente que en algu- contaminantes, sencillos de usar y nos países se ha observado un au- muy asequibles económicamente1,2. mento significativo de muertes y hospitalizaciones en la población adulta relacionadas con su uso3. Los patinetes eléctricos pueden alcanzar velocidades elevadas y, sumado a la escasa protección de los usuarios, hace que estos sean muy vulnerables en las caídas, y son frecuentes las le- siones traumáticas en las extremida- des y los traumatismos craneoencefá- licos (TCE)4,5. Aunque a priori son dispositivos para adultos, desde nuestro servicio de urgencias (SU) tenemos la impresión que estos acci- dentes también han aumentado en los niños. El objetivo de este trabajo es comparar el número y las caracte- rísticas clínico-epidemiológicas de los pacientes que consultan en un SU pediátrico por TCE asociado al uso de patinete entre el periodo previo y posterior a su generalización ...







Palabras clave: Accidentes por caídas, Adolescentes, Cataluña, Epidemiología, España, Estudios descriptivos, Estudios observacionales, Lesiones encefálicas traumáticas , Medicina de emergencia, Niños

Language: en