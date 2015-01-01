Abstract

Sodium nitrite (NaNO(2)) is an inorganic compound that is commonly used as a preservative (E250) in the fish and meat industry. When ingested, sodium nitrite will lead to methemoglobinemia, hypotension, and arrhythmias. An increasing trend in the use of sodium nitrite as a suicide agent has been reported. In Belgium however it remains a rare phenomenon. The ingestion of sodium nitrite is not always apparent from the death scene investigation, especially in cases of covert administration or accidental ingestion. Hence, the forensic pathologist must be aware of this trend and the postmortem changes related to the ingestion of sodium nitrite to effectively identify these cases and determine the cause and manner of death. We describe a case of fatal self-poisoning following the oral ingestion of sodium nitrite with suicidal intent. Postmortem investigations showed signs of methemoglobinemia, such as a gray-brown discoloration of lividity and a chocolate brown discoloration of the blood. Postmortem toxicological investigation revealed methemoglobinemia (35%) in cardiac blood, hypernatremia (159.6 mmol/L) in vitreous humor, and the presence of nitrite in gastric contents (1.15 g/L) and, for the first time in a forensic case, in serum (38 µg/mL). A review of the existing literature regarding cases of sodium nitrite intoxications was performed to correlate these findings.

Language: en