Abstract

The purpose of this study was to test the reliability and validity of the Willingness to Intervene against Suicide Enhanced (WISE) questionnaire. The WISE is a revised version of the Willingness to Intervene against Suicide (WIS) questionnaire, which was based on the theory of planned behavior, and it has consistently predicted the intention to intervene with a suicidal individual. Evaluation of the WIS showed that it was internally consistent with adequate goodness-of-fit indices for three of the four scales. The subjective norms scale did not meet the goodness-of-fit indices standard cutoff criteria. Due to this, the WIS questionnaire has been revised into the WISE. However, the dimensionality of these factors needed to be tested. College students (n = 824) completed an online survey to test the WISE. The data were analyzed using confirmatory factor analysis, reliability analysis, and multiple regression. The WISE was internally consistent, and the scales met acceptable criteria for goodness-of-fit indices. The WISE explained a range of variance in participants' intention to intervene from 12 to 40%.

