Kuntsche E, He Z, Bonela AA, Riordan B. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 118: e104098.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37352767
With the advent of social media sites, streaming services, and mobile devices, people are spending more time accessing digital media than ever before. Unfortunately, the increase in digital media use also signifies an increased exposure to representations of alcohol, tobacco, and other substances. Indeed, the portrayal of and references to alcohol and other substances occur frequently on digital media platforms via content sharing, posting, streaming, and marketing. For example, an estimated 2% of Tweets reference alcohol (Alhabash et al., 2018), and tobacco and alcohol are depicted in the majority of popular Netflix/Amazon Prime series (Barker et al., 2019). Social media platforms also show psychoactive substances such as e-cigarettes, cannabis, opioids, and prescription drugs with content that encourages or even normalizes the use of these substances (Suarez-Lledo & Alvarez-Galvez, 2021). Given the clear link between exposure to alcohol and other substances in the media and their increased use (Sargent & Babor, 2020), the WHO-UNICEF-Lancet commission report highlighted the need to better understand and reduce the amount that people are exposed to those harmful products (Clark et al., 2020).
