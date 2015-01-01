SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mak J, Bentley A, Paphtis S, Huq M, Zimmerman C, Osrin D, Devakumar D, Abas M, Kiss L. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10(7): 557-574.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(23)00105-0

PMID

37353265

Abstract

More than 50 million people globally are subjected to modern slavery and human trafficking. Adverse mental health consequences of extreme exploitation are prevalent and often severe. We conducted a systematic and realist review on evaluations of psychosocial interventions for survivors of human trafficking. The review aimed to identify the influence of these interventions on the mental health and wellbeing of trafficked people and examine how they worked for which survivors in which contexts. We searched eight databases (MEDLINE, MEDLINE In-Process, Embase, PsycINFO, Global Health, CINAHL Plus, Web of Science, and Cochrane) for published evaluations of psychosocial interventions for survivors of human-trafficking. We followed a realist approach to analyse the data and report on the limitations of the studies identified. We identified four mechanisms of change as being triggered by the various intervention activities: (1) awareness and understanding; (2) trust, safety, and security; (3) agency, autonomy, empowerment, and social connections; and (4) self-reflection, self-expression, and self-care. Improving mental health after traumatic events is an ongoing, nonlinear process. Intervention effectiveness and transferability would benefit from more transparent programme theories and well articulated assumptions that identify the pathways to change.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print