Abstract

Tapentadol is a relatively new synthetic opioid analgesic prescribed for the management of moderate to severe pain. While tapentadol has been shown to be more effective than traditional opioid analgesics, it still carries the risk of addiction, abuse, and misuse. In Australia, tapentadol has become one of the top five most commonly prescribed opioid drugs, with prescriptions increasing by approximately 150,000 each year since it first became available. The rapid increase in tapentadol prescriptions has occurred in parallel to an increasing number of post-mortem tapentadol detections in South Australia (SA). While the number of deaths in SA related to tapentadol use was low in the current study, findings suggest that an increasing trend of deaths involving tapentadol will continue in parallel to a rapidly increasing number of prescriptions, mirroring trends associated with traditional opioids in SA. As a comparatively new opioid analgesic, monitoring future trends will be important to determine if additional prescribing education, intervention, or restrictions are required.

Language: en