Abstract

UK universities' handling of reports of sexual assault and harassment is still a work in progress, with a huge disparity in how abuse complaints from staff and those from students are handled, research has found.



Higher Education After #MeToo, published by the 1752 Group, which campaigns against sexual harassment in academia in the United Kingdom, investigates how universities have been tackling gender-based violence or harassment (GBVH) since 2016. This was when Universities UK, the body that represents academic institutions in the country, published its Changing the Culture report on the issue, alongside guidance on how to handle alleged student misconduct.



The latest report, released this week, focuses on the reporting process. It finds that, although some institutions are providing good support to students who make complaints, "this does not appear to extend to support for staff" who report harassment or abuse...

