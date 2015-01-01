Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective was to describe opioid-use trends (2009-2018) at a university hospital emergency department (ED) in metropolitan San Juan, Puerto Rico.



METHODS: The ED database of the University of Puerto Rico - Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital provided the data for the study.



RESULTS: Non-fatal opioid overdoses surged 7.5-fold, increasing from 12.1 (±2.5) per 100,000 ED encounters for 2009 through 2016 to 91.2 (±8.7) per 100,000 ED encounters for 2017 through 2018 (P <.0001). Starting in summer 2017, the surge reached its peak in October after two major hurricanes. The opioid-related ED cases comprised 15.8% from 2009 through 2016, increasing to 67% in 2017 through 2018. Prior to October 2015, multiple drugs were mentioned in 65% of the opioid-related cases, decreasing to 37% of the total cases, thereafter. Cocaine was reported in combination with opioids in 53% of all opioid-related cases from August 2009 through September 2015, decreasing to 21% from October 2015 through December 2018, cannabis in 15 % and 10%, respectively, and alcohol in 10% and 6%, respectively. Amphetamines were mentioned once in combination with opioids. The overall male:female ratio for all opioid-related cases was 6.3 (rate: 8.8).



CONCLUSION: The data show an increase in opioid-toxicity cases in the area served by the above-named hospital beginning in mid-2017. Opioid-related cases overwhelmingly involved male patients. More work is needed to establish islandwide trends.

Language: en