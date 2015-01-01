Abstract

Part-time shoulder use (PTSU) is a traffic strategy that temporarily uses the shoulder as a lane when necessary. Research has shown that, when a hard shoulder is required to set the traffic function, the left hard shoulder is preferable. Super multilane highways are usually equipped with left hard shoulders of sufficient width, but the wide cross-sectional characteristics make it difficult for vehicles to turn into the emergency parking lane to avoid a breakdown or accident in the lane, which is an ideal implementation object of PTSU. In this study, two virtual simulation scenarios for PTSU were created: one with the left hard shoulder open and used as a travel lane, and the other with the left hard shoulder closed and its original function restored. Vehicle driving data were collected through driving simulation experiments to reveal the influence of the left hard shoulder on vehicle handling stability. The optimal width of the left hard shoulder was determined by ANOVA and comparison of the mean and standard deviation. The purpose of this study was to quantify the effect of the width of the left hard shoulder on the driving stability of vehicles in the inside lane under PTSU and determine the ideal shoulder width by comparing the stability parameters of vehicles.

