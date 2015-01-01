SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Maier SL. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231182414

PMID

37350094

Abstract

This qualitative research explores rape victim advocates' secondary traumatic stress (STS), burnout, and coping strategies. Data reveal that the hardest parts of advocates' work include feeling like they cannot help survivors, hearing survivors' stories, and seeing the failings of the CJ and legal systems. Most advocates (81%) experience STS, evident in emotional and behavioral responses. Most advocates (71%) confirm that #MeToo and coverage of sexual violence in the news, social media, or television contribute to their STS. Fewer advocates (34%) experience burnout, which is attributed to workload. Advocates cope by reaching out to others (colleagues, friends, and family) and exercising.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual victimization; burnout; #MeToo; secondary traumatic stress; victim advocates

