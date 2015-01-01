Abstract

This study explores the complex nature of female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) by juxtaposing the mental and sexual health of women who had undergone FGM/C as part of initiation/membership into a traditional women's society (TWS) with those who were also cut but not initiated into a TWS. While considerable differences emerged between TWS members and nonmembers, there was no evidence that TWS membership was protective against the physical and psychological trauma typically ascribed to FGM/C. In fact, the pattern of results would tend to suggest the opposite. Possible explanations for and implications of these findings are discussed.

Language: en