Akinsulure-Smith AM, Andjembe Etogho EB, Genco SH. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231181046

37350152

This study explores the complex nature of female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) by juxtaposing the mental and sexual health of women who had undergone FGM/C as part of initiation/membership into a traditional women's society (TWS) with those who were also cut but not initiated into a TWS. While considerable differences emerged between TWS members and nonmembers, there was no evidence that TWS membership was protective against the physical and psychological trauma typically ascribed to FGM/C. In fact, the pattern of results would tend to suggest the opposite. Possible explanations for and implications of these findings are discussed.


women's health; female genital cutting/mutilation; traditional women's society

