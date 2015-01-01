Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients are recommended not to drive for at least the first 24 h after endoscopy with propofol sedation. However, the evidence underlying these recommendations is scarce. We hypothesized that after endoscopic procedures performed under propofol sedation, the subject's driving ability was restored in less than 24 h.



METHODS: We prospectively enrolled thirty patients between 20 and 70 years possessing a legitimate driver's license scheduled for endoscopy at our hospital. The sample chosen was a convenience sample. Gastroscopy or colonoscopy was performed with propofol sedation. Before and after endoscopy, the investigator drove the subjects to the laboratory to assess their driving skills using a driving simulation system, which employs 3 driving scenarios designed by professional transportation researchers. The blood propofol concentration was estimated before endoscopy, and 2 and 4 h after endoscopy. The primary outcome was the time required for subjects to recover their driving ability after propofol sedation. The secondary outcome was the blood propofol concentration before and after endoscopic procedures under propofol anesthesia.



RESULTS: Thirty volunteers participated in the study and 18 of them completed all the interventions. In the low-risk S-curve scene, the mean acceleration, lane deviation, and number of deviations from the path at baseline (0.016 cm/s(2), 42.50 cm, and 0.83, respectively) were significantly less than that at post-2 h (0.029 cm/s(2), P = 0.001; 53.80 cm, P = 0.014; 2.06, P = 0.022). In the moderate-(overtaking) and high-risk (emergency collision avoidance) scenes, the tested parameters at baseline and post-2 h were statistically comparable. In the low-, moderate-, and high-risk scenes the tested parameters at baseline and post-4 h were statistically comparable. The total range of propofol was 120-280 mg.The mean blood concentration of propofol at post-2 h was 0.81 ± 0.40 µg/mL, and at post-4 h was below the limit of detection.



CONCLUSION: After endoscopy performed under propofol sedation, subjects' driving abilities were completely restored at 4 h when tested on a simulator.

