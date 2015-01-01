Abstract

BACKGROUND: We use national surveillance data to evaluate race/ethnicity by sex/gender differences and trends in substance use treatment admissions and overdose deaths involving opioid and stimulant use.



METHODS: We used data (1992-2019) from the Treatment Episode Dataset-Admissions to identify treatment admissions and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research (1999-2020) to identify overdose deaths. We assessed treatment admissions and related drug overdose deaths per 100,000 adults by sex and race/ethnicity for opioid and stimulant groups: cocaine, opioid, methamphetamines, cocaine and opioid use, cocaine and methamphetamines, and opioid and methamphetamines.



RESULTS: We found significant variations in treatment admissions and deaths by race/ethnicity and sex/gender. Cocaine-related treatment admissions and deaths were most prevalent among Non-Hispanic Black individuals over the study years, yet lower rates were evident among individuals from other racial/ethnic groups. Notably, Non-Hispanic Black men experienced larger increases in cocaine-only admissions than men of other racial/ethnic groups between 1992 and 2019. Men had higher opioid and stimulant treatment admissions and overdose deaths than women. We observed skyrocketing methamphetamine deaths among American Indian/Native Alaskan men and women from 1992 to 2019.



DISCUSSION: Steep increases in overdose deaths fueled by methamphetamines among Non-Hispanic Native Americans and cocaine among Non-Hispanic Black individuals suggest a need for more effective interventions to curb stimulant use. Variations by race/ethnicity and sex/gender also suggest interventions should be developed through an intersectionality lens.

