Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alkyl nitrites ('poppers') are a group of drugs that includes amyl nitrite, butyl nitrite, and isopropyl nitrite. Their use is prevalent among men who have sex with men (MSM), to enhance sexual comfort and pleasure. In Aotearoa New Zealand, all alkyl nitrites became prescription-only from March 2020. With alkyl nitrites no longer sold locally in stores, and no availability via pharmacies (even with a prescription), access has been significantly reduced. This decision was opposed by advocacy groups and people who use alkyl nitrites. This policy case study explores how this decision was made and impacts on MSM.



METHODS: We use policy formation theory; both policy framing and Multiple Streams Framework, to analyse factors that contributed to this regulatory decision. Analysis of issue framing by policy coalitions was undertaken through review of documents including submissions and committee minutes.



RESULTS: Two policy coalitions emerged, which differed in their issue framing. The Medicines Classification Committee conveyed concerns about evidence limitations, and recommended reclassification. NGOs and people who use alkyl nitrites communicated that there was no evidence of harm from alkyl nitrite use in New Zealand, and thus, given that there was evidence of benefit, the status quo should be maintained and further regulatory responses were unnecessary. Pre-existing processes created a situation where alkyl nitrite scheduling came unexpectedly onto the New Zealand policy agenda, and set the issue onto a somewhat pre-determined pathway with limited policy choices available.



CONCLUSIONS: As a drug policy case study, it appears that reclassification was initiated due to a policy process that did not enable or support plausible alternatives. While the purpose of the reclassification was to improve safety, there was no evidence of harm prior to reclassification, and the reduction in access is likely to have increased harm for MSM.

