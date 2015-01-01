|
Pinchuk I, Goto R, Kolodezhny O, Pimenova N, Skokauskas N. Int. J. Ment. Health Syst. 2023; 17(1): e20.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37355602
BACKGROUND: Since February 2022, the people of Ukraine have experienced devastating losses due to the Russian invasion, increasing the demand for mental healthcare across the nation. Using longitudinal data on mental health facilities across the nation up to summer 2022, we aimed to provide an updated picture of Ukrainian mental health services during the 2022 Russian invasion.
Language: en
Psychiatry; Global mental health; Global health; Health policy; Health services research; Humanitarian health