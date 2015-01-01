|
Ward LG, Bublitz M, Sokol N, Brown S, Stroud LR. J. Psychosom. Res. 2023; 172: e111414.
37354747
OBJECTIVE: Prior studies have established that childhood sexual abuse (CSA) survivors are at increased risk for anxiety during pregnancy. Less is known about the course of anxiety throughout pregnancy for CSA survivors as well as underlying mechanisms linking CSA and perinatal anxiety. We assessed change in anxiety over the course of pregnancy for CSA survivors and examined whether acceptance and awareness of pregnancy-related body changes mediated this change.
Trauma; Childhood maltreatment; Body acceptance; Body awareness; Childhood sexual abuse; Perinatal anxiety