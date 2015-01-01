Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Prior studies have established that childhood sexual abuse (CSA) survivors are at increased risk for anxiety during pregnancy. Less is known about the course of anxiety throughout pregnancy for CSA survivors as well as underlying mechanisms linking CSA and perinatal anxiety. We assessed change in anxiety over the course of pregnancy for CSA survivors and examined whether acceptance and awareness of pregnancy-related body changes mediated this change.



METHODS: 299 pregnant participants from two larger longitudinal cohort studies were grouped into CSA (n = 67), "other Maltreatment" (OM; n = 111); and "no abuse" (NA; n = 121) based on responses to the Adverse Childhood Events scale. We used a general linear mixed model with repeated measures to examine change in anxiety (Hamilton Anxiety Scale) at two time points (M(EGA) = 26.2 weeks and 34.9) by abuse/maltreatment group and then examined whether group differences in anxiety were mediated by body awareness/acceptance (from Maternal Fetal Attachment Scale) using structural equation modeling.



RESULTS: The CSA group demonstrated higher anxiety at both gestational time-points and significantly greater increase in anxiety over gestation compared to OM and NA groups (F(1, 280) p = .046). CSA and OM groups reported significantly lower body acceptance than those without abuse/maltreatment (F(2, 287) = 3.486, p = .032). A small proportion of the total effect of CSA on change in anxiety (0.5%) was attributable to body acceptance.



CONCLUSION: Pregnant CSA survivors experienced a greater increase in anxiety over pregnancy compared to other groups. Both abuse/maltreatment groups exhibited lower body acceptance, yet this contributed little to the association between CSA and anxiety.

Language: en