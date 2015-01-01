Abstract

This study examined parents' report of behaviour in preschoolers after a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), compared the proportion of preschoolers with elevated behaviour ratings between the mTBI and limb injury (LI) groups, and explored injury, premorbid child, and parent variables that may be associated with parents' report of behaviour at three months post-injury. Children aged 2-5 years with a mTBI (n = 13) or mild LI (n = 6) were recruited from the emergency department. Behaviour was assessed using the Child Behaviour Checklist. Preliminary findings showed that post-injury behaviour ratings remained in the normal range. The mTBI group had higher scores than the LI group at three months post-injury in terms of sleep; however, this may have been pre-existing. Two children with mTBI received borderline-clinically significant ratings on diagnostic-level anxiety problems at the three-month follow-up, while none of the limb-injured controls obtained elevated behaviour ratings. Parent-rated post-injury behaviour was significantly associated with premorbid child functioning and parental stress, which needs to be explored in greater detail using larger preschool mTBI samples.

