Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Although research has demonstrated that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the likelihood of children experiencing domestic abuse, few empirical studies have focused on the most vulnerable communities in developing countries. This study aimed to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic violence towards children in Kenya and Zambia. STUDY DESIGN: In collaboration with an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), an original door-to-door survey of 842 children and their parents (or adult guardians) was conducted in Kenya and Zambia. The survey sites were carefully selected to target economically underprivileged communities with the presence of NGOs as well as those without.



METHODS: Using multivariate regression analysis of child and parent survey responses, we attempted to identify how parents' experiences of COVID-19 affected children's exposure to domestic violence. Our analysis of domestic violence included both emotional (psychological) and physical violence.



RESULTS: Children from households whose guardians perceived a strongly negative effect of COVID-19 were more likely to experience domestic violence. The correlation was statistically significant for both emotional and physical violence. In Kenya, children in communities with NGO presence were less likely to experience domestic violence.



CONCLUSIONS: The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed children to an increased risk of experiencing domestic violence. Children from underprivileged communities in developing countries are particularly vulnerable to such risk, as they tend to lack social support from communities and governments. International organisations must pay more attention to these children during the pandemic.

