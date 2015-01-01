Abstract

The flood event of November 25 and 26, 1967 corresponds to the deadliest storm affecting Portugal in recent centuries being responsible for >500 fatalities. The main trigger was the heavy rain that fell in just a few hours, provoking a rapid increase in river flows, although other concurrent circumstances had to occur to reach the dramatic water levels estimated in some affected places. However, even today, several important uncertainties related to water levels achieved and timing of floods remain. Here we aim to clarify some of the pending issues by applying suitable high performance numerical tools to elucidate the main conditioning factors that played a key role in the intensification of this dramatic flood. In particular, the analysis has been focused on Quintas village, the location most affected, where >100 fatalities were recorded, close to 2/3 of its total population at the time. The main conclusion provided by the numerical simulations was that a plugging of water flow downstream of Quintas village, favoured by a poor terrain maintenance coupled with the bottleneck created by topographic features, caused the critical over-elevation of water levels. Simulations also corroborate the rapid increase in water levels in Quintas village, with an estimated rise of >2 m in just two hours, as well as the occurrence of the flood during the night, preventing many people to be aware of the extreme danger they were facing and safeguarding themselves.



Keywords ; Drowning

