Abstract

This study examines the spatio-temporal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on shared e-scooter usage by leveraging two years (2019 and 2020) of daily shared micromobility data from Austin, Texas. We employed a series of random effects spatial-autoregressive model with a spatially autocorrelated error (SAC) to examine the differences and similarities in determinants of e-scooter usage during regular and pandemic periods and to identify factors contributing to the changesin e-scooter use during the Pandemic. Model results provided strong evidence of spatial autocorrelation in the e-scooter trip data and found a spatial negative spillover effect in the 2020 model. The key findings are: i) while the daily e-scooter trips reduced, the average trip distance and the average trip duration increased during the Pandemic; ii) the central part of Austin city experienced a major decrease in e-scooter usage during the Pandemic compared to other parts of Austin; iii) areas with low median income and higher number of available e-scooter devices experienced a smaller decrease in daily total e-scooter trips, trip distance, and trip duration during the Pandemic while the opposite result was found in areas with higher public transportation services. The results of this study provide policymakers with a timely understanding of the changes in shared e-scooter usage during the Pandemic, which can help redesign and revive the shared micromobility market in the post-pandemic era.

