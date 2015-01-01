Abstract

Introduction

Traffic signs can be functional if they are visible and legible, especially when they alert about grave hazards to vulnerable road users such as cyclists. However, what is the current state of traffic signs directed at cyclists? This knowledge is essential for road infrastructure, especially in a city like Bogotá, which presents growing mobility challenges for cyclists. This paper aims to characterize the state of the signs directed at cyclists in Bogotá and evaluate the conformity level according to current guidelines.

Methods

A reliable method was developed to evaluate existing signs. The method assesses the physical and functional characteristics of signs to verify if they are adequate from the human factors perspective and if they facilitate perception, are obeyed, and conform regarding dimensions, location, and function. With the method, an observational study was applied to characterize and evaluate signs in urban public spaces.

Results

Eighty traffic signs were characterized in ten high-risk sectors for cyclists in Bogotá. Fifty-five percent of the signs are not in good condition, and often damaged; 18% are not coherent with the environment. Thirty-eight percent do not comply with the appropriate board size. The "Get off the bike" sign has the highest violation rate.

Conclusion

Traffic signs aimed at cyclists present problems focused on compatibility with guidelines and compliance by cyclists. The observation indicates no effective maintenance plans. The coherence problems indicate insufficient infrastructure design planning. The Road Signaling System requires standardization in its design, implementation, and operation to promote perception, comprehension, and compliance.

