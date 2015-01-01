Abstract

A sustainable alternative transportation mode to address growing transportation and environmental stress is cycling, which is eco-friendly and healthy for humans. Improving the quality of the bicycling experience is crucial for increasing bicycle use. Good bicycling experience is more critical for child bicyclists because they are less experienced and need more space for error. Therefore, a scientific assessment of child bicyclist perception of selected route safety, comfort, and environment is of great interest. Finding an effective way to learn child bicyclist behavior and help them reduce cycling risk is necessary. In response to this need, we utilize a data mining model to develop a methodology for measuring children's bicycling route safety conditions by evaluating multiple road safety-related features. The proposed method uses a set of route features representing the situation of street environments extracted from state data and first-hand children's bicycle trajectory data collected using Global Positioning Systems (GPS) from volunteer children bicyclists. A random forest (RF), a well-known classifier, is adopted to predict child bicyclists' behavior. We extract the different route segments between children's selected routes and the shortest path to learn the child bicyclists' behavior and use the selected best features to interpret their changing cycling behavior. The result shows that children bicyclists' behavior could be analyzed by giving trajectory and nearby road safety situation data. Our model achieves a promising accuracy with an average rate of 92% over multiple scenarios, demonstrating the proposed method's feasibility and the effectiveness of selected features. In addition, we compare our feature effectiveness with the state's generated road safety score data to evaluate the feature robustness. Our features outperform the safety score feature with an average of 10% improvement in prediction accuracy. Furthermore, our method proposes a model framework that can be applied to different study regions and adult bicycling behavior learning.

