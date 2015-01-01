|
Citation
|
Tao Y, Petrović A, van Ham M, Fu X. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 119: e103772.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Residential self-selection studies argue that pre-existing travel-related attitude overshadows the role of changes in residential built environment in (re)shaping travel behaviours. Our study contributes to this self-selection argument by including family- and job-related life events as another self-selection source, and accounting for the reverse causality from built environment to travel attitude as opposed to the attitude-induced self-selection. Using a two-wave sample of 1,038 Dutch residents before and after the relocation, we developed structural equation models to investigate longitudinal relationships between changes in residential built environment and job-housing distances, the occurrence of life events, and changes in commuting mode choices and preferences pre-post relocation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Built environment; Longitudinal designs; Mobility biographies; Netherlands; Residential self-selection; Travel behaviour