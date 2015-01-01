|
Ali Y, Zheng Z, Bliemer MCJ. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2023; 152: e104182.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Lane-changing is a routine but difficult driving task with important implications on traffic flow characteristics. Despite significant progresses in lane-changing decision modeling, lane-changing models are often improperly calibrated due to two issues related to trajectory data processing. First, the time of insertion (i.e., the time instant where a vehicle crossed the lane marking) is incorrectly considered as the lane-changing decision point, since the lane-changing decision is typically made earlier. Secondly, there is an imbalance between the number of non-lane-changing and lane-changing events, where non-lane-changing events typically dominate trajectory data. These issues can overestimate model performance and biased parameters. In this paper, we propose a method that combines (i) the wavelet transform method to pinpoint the correct lane-changing decision point, and (ii) a case-control design to systematically neutralize the dominance of non-lane-changing events in the data. The proposed method is applied to two NGSIM datasets to assess the performance of four representative lane-changing models.
Benchmarking; Calibration; Case control; Lane-changing; Trajectory; Validation; Wavelet transform