Abstract

This paper presents the results of route choice models for cyclists in the city of Zurich. The data includes approx. 4400 cycling trajectories, including approx. 850 from e-bikes. The network is sourced from Open Street Map (OSM) and the choice set generation is based on the breadth-first search on link elimination (BFSLE) algorithm. We present descriptive statistics and model results which specifically point out the difference between regular and e-bikes. We provide results of a simple path size Logit (PSL) and a more complex mixed PSL, both estimated in Value-of-Distance (VoD) space, and both suited to directly derive VoD indicators. The results show anticipated effects for cycling infrastructure, speed limits, traffic signals, gradients and traffic volumes. Numerous interaction effects shed light on the taste heterogeneity.

